A Santa Maria man was killed Friday after being struck by a van while walking along Highway 101 just north of Calle Real, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At 10:50 p.m., 78-year-old F. Garlejocasaclang, of Santa Maria, was walking on the right lane of southbound Highway 101, the CHP said. James Gardner, 51, of Granada Hills, was driving a Ford E-250 around 62 mph when Garlejocasaclang appeared directly in his path.
Garlejocasaclang was struck by the van, the CHP said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The collision remains under investigation, the CHP said.