The Santa Maria man killed in a collision while driving his motorcycle near Nipomo on Saturday has been identified as Mark Bradford, 42.
Bradford's passenger, Krisanna Parke, 41, also of Santa Maria, sustained major injuries in the crash and was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center.
At approximately 7:30 p.m. crews from Cal Fire and the California Highway Patrol division responded to reports of a traffic collision on South Thompson avenue just north of Highway 166, east of Santa Maria.
According to the CHP, John Ricker, 62, of Arroyo Grande, attempted to turn left from a complete stop on Wineman Road when he struck an oncoming Harley-Davidson motorcycle, driven by Bradford. Ricker reportedly did not see the oncoming motorcycle, which was traveling at an unknown rate of speed, when he pulled out in front of the vehicle.
Bradford slammed into the left side of Ricker's Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and was ejected along with his passenger, Parke.
Ricker sustained no injuries in the crash, according to the CHP.