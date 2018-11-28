One man died and three people — a woman and two Santa Maria firefighters — were injured Tuesday after a pursuit by the California Highway Patrol led to a structure fire in southeastern Santa Maria.
Evan Davis, 27, of Santa Maria, was pronounced dead at the Mission Creek Village Apartments, located at 610 Sunrise Drive, on Tuesday evening, according to Santa Maria Police Lt. Paul Van Meel. Two Santa Maria firefighters sustained minor injuries after rescuing a woman who was barricaded in a bathroom with Davis. All three were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center, where the unidentified woman remains in critical condition.
Details were not immediately available after the incident unfolded Tuesday, involving multiple agencies including the CHP, Santa Maria Police and Fire department, but more information was released Wednesday as officials continue to investigate.
According to CHP Officer Danny Maher, the incident began at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday after an officer observed a silver Jeep Liberty traveling west on Santa Maria Way at a high rate of speed. The male driver reportedly failed to yield during an enforcement stop, prompting a pursuit until the officer lost sight of the vehicle.
Officers later responded to the Sunrise Drive complex after checking the Jeep's license plate, and the car was located nearby. Maher said a female resident informed them that Davis and her daughter, his girlfriend, were in the apartment and had barricaded themselves in a bedroom. Davis' father later arrived on scene.
During their conversation, the woman's mother and Davis' father ran up and attempted to enter the apartment, which had been barricaded. After gaining entrance to the apartment, officers could see and smell smoke coming from a bedroom door. Bedding and drapes were set ablaze, filling the room with smoke. Davis and his girlfriend had again barricaded themselves, this time in a bathroom.
Due to heavy smoke and growing flames, officers were forced to exit the building and began evacuating nearby occupants. According to Battalion Chief Mike Barneich, Santa Maria Fire crews responded at approximately 5:30 p.m. and encountered a fire that had not extended to adjoining apartment units or the attic space.
Crews contained the blaze after an aggressive interior and exterior attack. Gas and electric were shut off to the complex, Barneich said, and crews punched ventilation holes in the ceiling to release smoke and heat, aiming to provide relief to Davis and his girlfriend.
After knocking down the flames, firefighters searched all units in the building and recovered Davis' body. Ten occupants were displaced after the building was declared uninhabitable. Property loss is estimated at $500,000.
Van Meel said investigations into the arson and Davis' death are currently ongoing. Individuals with information about the chain of events are urged to contact the Santa Maria Police Department's Detective Bureau at 805-928-3781, ext. 2278.