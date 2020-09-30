Santa Maria man identified as driver killed in vehicle rollover on Hwy 135 near Orcutt

A 44-year-old Santa Maria man has been identified as the driver killed in Saturday's vehicle rollover on Highway 135 near Orcutt.

Marcus Anthony Irving was killed after his vehicle rolled over shortly after 7 a.m. near Highway 135 and Graciosa Road, approximately 7 miles south of Orcutt, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Scott Cox.

Irving, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was declared dead at the scene.

The cause of the rollover remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

Responding agencies included two engines and a battalion chief from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, an American Medical Response ambulance, and units from the California Highway Patrol and Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

