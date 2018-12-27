Santa Maria Police have released the identity of the 85-year-old man who was struck and killed by a passing vehicle Wednesday night on South Broadway.
The decedent has been identified as Rodolfo Tovar Rodriguez, of Santa Maria.
Officers responded to report of a vehicle collision in the 1400 block of south Broadway just before 6 p.m., according to Lt. Russ Mengel, who added that they discovered the victim -- later identified as Rodriguez -- in the southbound lanes of Broadway. Rodriguez was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center with major injuries and later died.
Neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the crash, said Mengel, who added that Rodriguez appeared to be attempting to cross the road prior to the collision. The southbound lanes were briefly closed Wednesday night and again Thursday morning for investigating officers.
The investigation by the Police Department's Traffic Bureau will continue.
Mengel said officials are continuing to look for anyone who may have witnessed the collision. Individuals who have not already spoken with officers are urged to contact Officer Javier Velazquez at 805-928-3781, ext. 1338.