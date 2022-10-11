A Santa Maria man died and four people were injured in a three-car crash Sunday morning on Highway 154 in Santa Ynez, according to reports from the California Highway Patrol and Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
The 40-year-old man, whose name was not released, was driving eastbound in a 2013 Ford C-Max compact multipurpose vehicle on Highway 154 west of Meadowvale Road about 10:25 a.m. when he came upon slow and stopped vehicles, according to a report from the Buellton CHP office.
In an attempt to avoid hitting a slowing vehicle ahead of him, the man swerved his C-Max into the westbound lane where the left front of his vehicle struck the left rear of a westbound 2020 BMW X5, sending it out of control and causing it to overturn, the CHP said.
The C-Max continued eastbound in the westbound lane and struck an oncoming 2008 Toyota Highlander head-on. The C-Max driver died at the scene.
Anaheim resident Steven Mon, 52, who was driving the Highlander, and his two passengers suffered moderate injuries and were transported by ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, according to the CHP and a County Fire spokesman.
Katha Penny, 60, of Oxnard, who was driving the BMW, suffered minor injuries and was not transported.
The crash backed up traffic on Highway 154, which was closed for several hours between Edison Street and Highway 246 until the wreckage could be removed.
The CHP said neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be a factor in the collision, but anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Buellton CHP office at 805-688-5551.
In addition to the CHP and County Fire, the County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the crash.