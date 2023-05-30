The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who died while in custody at the Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria.

The office said 57-year-old David Lee Ligon, from Santa Maria, likely died of an apparent overdose Monday. He was in custody after he was booked on May 27 for felony possession of narcotics for sale, felony transportation of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of narcotics and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia. He was being held on $30,000 bail.

The sheriff's office said an initial investigation indicates the death as a "probable overdose related death," however the final cause and manner of death are pending.

