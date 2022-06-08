A 29-year-old Santa Maria man died Wednesday morning after he was ejected from his vehicle following a rollover collision on Highway 1, north of Black Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The incident was reported to the San Luis Obispo Communications Center at about 5:17 a.m., when dispatchers received a call that a 2005 Honda Civic rolled over in a farm field and ejected its occupant along Highway 1, approximately a mile and a half north of Black Road, according to the CHP.
In addition to the CHP, Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies responded to the scene.
Upon arrival, sheriff's deputies located the vehicle and its occupant, who wasn't identified but was declared dead at the scene, according to the CHP.
Through an investigation, the CHP determined the collision occurred several hours earlier when the vehicle was traveling southbound on Highway 1 and drove off the road, rolling over multiple times before the driver was ejected.
Officials believe the collision wasn't reported earlier due to its location and limited visibility in the dark.