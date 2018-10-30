A Santa Maria man charged with attempted murder in connection to an Oct. 27 shooting that injured one person pleaded not guilty Tuesday during an appearance at the Santa Maria Superior Court.
Josue Anguiano, 25, was arrested Saturday after Santa Maria Police responded to a disturbance at the Oak Creek Villas apartment, located at 310 E. McCoy Lane. Anguiano reportedly shot a man in the thumb following an argument and barricaded himself inside an apartment complex. Originally uncooperative, Anguiano later surrendered without issue.
In addition to the attempted murder charge, Anguiano faces special allegations of personally inflicting great bodily injury and using a firearm during the commission of the alleged offense.
He remains in custody at the Santa Barbara County Jail with bail set at $2.5 million.