A Santa Maria man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder Thursday night in Buellton after a search that involved multiple agencies, a K-9 unit and a helicopter, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
Isaac Ramirez, 22, was taken into custody without incident and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, said police Sgt. T. Logan.
Officers were called to a residence at an undisclosed location in the city about 4:55 a.m. to investigate a reported assault and found a victim who had been struck multiple times with a sharp object, Logan said.
The victim was treated for injuries not considered life-threatening at Marian Regional Medical Center.
Investigators determine Ramirez was the suspect in the attack, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Investigators subsequently determined Ramirez might be in the Buellton area and sought help from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, which dispatched deputies, a K-9 officer and the Sheriff’s Department Air Unit to assist Santa Maria detectives and officers from the Santa Maria Police Department Special Enforcement Team.
Ramirez was located and arrested after a citizen reported a suspicious person in the area.