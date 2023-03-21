Santa Maria police arrested a man for felony hit and run and driving without a license after he allegedly ran over a pedestrian Monday night.
Officers responded to the scene of a hit and run at 7:40 p.m. Monday after reports that an adult male was struck by a car pulling out of a parking lot while the man was walking on the sidewalk. The pedestrian was then dragged for several feet after being run over, suffering moderate injuries. He was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Officers canvassed the area for video surveillance and located video that led them to a trailer park in the 1000 block of North Broadway. The suspect vehicle was located there, as was the driver, who was identified as Adolfo Zafra Dominguez, a 48-year-old from Santa Maria.