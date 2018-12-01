One suspect is in custody following community reports of a subject running through backyards in the Orcutt area Friday.
Just after 4 p.m. Friday, the Santa Barbara County Public Safety Dispatch Center received a call from a witness near Raymond Avenue who saw a subject, later identified as Jonathan Russell Thomas, 28, of Santa Maria, running through a backyard. The subject was described as a male adult, wearing a black shirt and black pants and when confronted by a witness claimed to be “hiding,” according to sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.
A number of other residents in the area updated dispatch with a direction of travel and locations. Sheriff’s deputies assigned to the Santa Maria Station were able to set a perimeter and, within 8 minutes, tracked Thomas, eventually detaining him in front of a residence on Bedford Place.
While speaking with residents and walking the neighborhood, deputies discovered that Thomas not only had allegedly entered residents’ yards without permission but had entered at least one residence. Thomas reportedly fled the residence when he encountered the dogs living there.
Thomas was arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Main Jail on allegations of residential burglary and false impersonation along with a $10,000 warrant from Humboldt County.
The deputies assigned to the Santa Maria Station were impressed with the description of the suspect as well as his updated movements, crediting the communication for the apprehension. "This incident is an excellent example of the teamwork and support that is so crucial to our joint success," Hoover said.
Anyone with additional information can call the Sheriff’s Office at 805-683-2724. To leave an anonymous tip, call 805-681-4171 or visit https://www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/