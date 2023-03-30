Saul Dolores Morelos

Morelos

Santa Maria police arrested a 19-year-old man Wednesday, charged him with armed robbery and re-booked him on a carjacking charge that followed a January arrest.

On Wednesday at 12:41 a.m., Santa Maria Police Department patrol officers were sent to the 900 block of E. Jones Street after reports that a robbery had just occurred. Officers located three adult robbery victims.

Two victims reported being physically assaulted before personal property was forcibly taken from them by the suspect, a small group of juveniles and young adults, Sgt. Daniel Rios said Thursday. During the commission of the crime, Rios said, one of the suspects brandished a firearm. The suspects left the area in a vehicle that collided with a parked vehicle while fleeing the scene, Rios said.

