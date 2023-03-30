Santa Maria police arrested a 19-year-old man Wednesday, charged him with armed robbery and re-booked him on a carjacking charge that followed a January arrest.
On Wednesday at 12:41 a.m., Santa Maria Police Department patrol officers were sent to the 900 block of E. Jones Street after reports that a robbery had just occurred. Officers located three adult robbery victims.
Two victims reported being physically assaulted before personal property was forcibly taken from them by the suspect, a small group of juveniles and young adults, Sgt. Daniel Rios said Thursday. During the commission of the crime, Rios said, one of the suspects brandished a firearm. The suspects left the area in a vehicle that collided with a parked vehicle while fleeing the scene, Rios said.
An investigation led to a suspect vehicle being identified and at 1:14 a.m., officers located and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, 19-year-old Saul Dolores Morelos, was arrested on conspiracy and robbery-related charges.
Dolores Morelos was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail. Vehicle damage to the suspect vehicle was also tied to the parked vehicle that was hit while fleeing the scene.
On Wednesday, SMPD Det. Cole Whitney conducted a subsequent follow-up investigation that led to Dolores Morelos being re-charged as a suspect in a Jan. 30 carjacking.
Dolores Morelos was initially arrested in the Jan. 30 carjacking, according to a press release from the department sent on Jan. 31. He was released from custody after the prosecutor's office felt there was insufficient evidence for a conviction, according to the department.
The Jan. 30 carjacking reportedly involved multiple perpetrators armed with a gun in the 300 block of East Betteravia Road at about 11 p.m. A short time later officers spotted the stolen vehicle near Broadway and Stowell Road and they attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled with officers in pursuit and, because the driver exhibited dangerous behavior behind the wheel, the pursuit was terminated in the interest of public safety.
A short time later, police dispatchers began receiving calls reporting a prowler around West Fesler and North Pine streets, the area where the carjacked vehicle was last seen.
Officers who went to that location soon found an unarmed male juvenile hiding in a yard and determined he was allegedly involved in the carjacking and was driving the car during the pursuit.
The carjacked vehicle was found abandoned nearby, and information provided by citizens indicated two more suspects were in the area. A search ultimately led to the arrest of another suspect identified as Dolores Morelos.
Both he and the juvenile were apparently booked into detention facilities on suspicion of carjacking, felony evading and conspiracy to commit a felony crime on Jan. 31. Dolores Morales was subsequently released and is back in custody following Wednesday's alleged armed robbery.