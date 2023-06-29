Santa Maria police arrested a 19-year-old man late Wednesday night after an investigation related to a fight involving a firearm.
At 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Santa Maria Police Department Detective Bureau, with assistance from the SMPD SWAT Team, served search and arrest warrants at a residence in the 500 block of South Oakley Street, according to Lt. Daniel Rios. Santa Maria resident Noe Soria Bedolla, 19, was then taken into custody on an arrest warrant, Rios said.
The arrest followed an ongoing investigation by detectives related to a fight involving a firearm that occurred in Santa Maria on June 24. Rios said at 1:48 a.m. on June 24, officers were sent to a call at a business in the 1000 block of E. Main Street, near a Motel 6. Reports were received regarding two groups fighting with one subject armed with a firearm. Officers responded and later identified the suspect with the firearm as Bedolla who fled the scene and was not apprehended.