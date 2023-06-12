A Santa Maria man was arrested in Imperial County and transferred into the Santa Barbara County Jail on an attempted murder charge following a shooting earlier this year where no one was injured.
On June 5, Omar Guadalupe Torres was contacted by members of the Calexico Police Department and was arrested on a warrant and was then transferred Friday to the custody of the Santa Barbara County Jail where he was booked on charges of attempted murder and felon in possession of a firearm. He is being held on $2 million bail, Santa Maria Police Sgt. Daniel Rios said.
On April 17, at about 10 a.m., Rios said officers from the Santa Maria Police Department were sent to the area of McClelland and Mill streets after receiving calls from residents reporting gunshots in the area. An investigation revealed a confrontation between two adults occurred, followed by an adult male suspect firing multiple gunshots at another subject, Rios said.