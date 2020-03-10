Santa Maria man arrested after meth, cocaine found during search

A Santa Maria man was arrested Monday on drug charges after police found more than 80 individual packages containing methamphetamine and cocaine during a search of a residence on East Cox Lane.

Santa Barbara County sheriff's narcotics detectives and officers from the Santa Maria Police Special Enforcement Team served a search warrant at the residence in the 1300 block of East Cox Lane at 11 a.m., according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Woody Vega.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While searching the home, officers discovered 86 individual packages of drugs — 45 of methamphetamine and 41 of cocaine, a ledger containing information on transactions, a digital scale and more than $2,300 in cash, Vega said.

Eric Espinoza, 27, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and cocaine for sale and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail. His bail was set at $30,000.

COLLECTION: Most Wanted in Santa Barbara County

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.