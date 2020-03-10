Santa Maria man arrested after meth, cocaine found during search

A Santa Maria man was arrested Monday on drug charges after police found more than 80 individual packages containing methamphetamine and cocaine during a search of a residence on East Cox Lane.
Santa Barbara County sheriff's narcotics detectives and officers from the Santa Maria Police Special Enforcement Team served a search warrant at the residence in the 1300 block of East Cox Lane at 11 a.m., according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Woody Vega.
While searching the home, officers discovered 86 individual packages of drugs — 45 of methamphetamine and 41 of cocaine, a ledger containing information on transactions, a digital scale and more than $2,300 in cash, Vega said.
Eric Espinoza, 27, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and cocaine for sale and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail. His bail was set at $30,000.
Elk Grove Unified School District, the largest in Northern California, announced Saturday it will close all schools for the next week after a family whose child attends one of its schools was put on quarantine for coronavirus.
Three local growers were fined thousands of dollars after a banned pesticide was detected on strawberries sold at a Fresno grocery store and traced back to a field outside Santa Maria, according to state regulators.
Santa Maria Police officers Friday conducted their first traffic enforcement operation targeting collisions based solely on data provided by the new multi-million dollar dispatch system that went online in November.
While there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Santa Barbara County, local hospitals are being instructed by county and state public health departments on how to prepare for a local outbreak.
A former Santa Maria church pastor and his wife have denied allegations of sexual misconduct by four female ex-parishioners in two lawsuits filed in Santa Barbara County Superior Court, leading to a third party stepping in to resolve a back-and-forth dispute for facts in the case through a process that concluded in January.
Eighteen suspects were arrested Friday, including a juvenile, on various charges following a massive parole and probation compliance operation involving more than a dozen law enforcement agencies in south San Luis Obispo County.
“I can't overemphasize the need for it. This is something that’s going to keep us close, and it’ll be something we can share with our regional partners,” Santa Maria Police Chief Phil Hansen said of the new shooting range.
The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.