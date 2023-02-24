02-21-23 Arrest

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies recovered cash, suspected drugs, a 9mm handgun and a replica M4-style file after a traffic stop in Nipomo on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

 Contributed, SLO County Sheriff's Office

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Santa Maria man and woman after a traffic stop resulted in the discovery of a loaded handgun, a replica gun and drugs, a sheriff's spokesperson said Friday.

Early in the morning on Tuesday, Feb. 21, deputies stopped a vehicle for a vehicle code violation and discovered both the male and female occupants were found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. The stop was made at 5 a.m. at Guadalupe Road and Via Concha Road in Nipomo.

The male subject was identified as 40-year-old Salvador Pompa of Santa Maria. He was found to have a loaded, concealed handgun on him, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's spokesperson Tony Cipolla said.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
1
0
0
0