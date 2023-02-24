San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Santa Maria man and woman after a traffic stop resulted in the discovery of a loaded handgun, a replica gun and drugs, a sheriff's spokesperson said Friday.
Early in the morning on Tuesday, Feb. 21, deputies stopped a vehicle for a vehicle code violation and discovered both the male and female occupants were found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. The stop was made at 5 a.m. at Guadalupe Road and Via Concha Road in Nipomo.
The male subject was identified as 40-year-old Salvador Pompa of Santa Maria. He was found to have a loaded, concealed handgun on him, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's spokesperson Tony Cipolla said.
The 9mm handgun was an unserialized ghost gun, according to Cipolla.
Further investigation led to the discovery of narcotics in the vehicle. Deputies seized four ounces of suspected methamphetamine, three ounces of suspected fentanyl and suspected heroin, in addition to $2,700 in cash, Cipolla said.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
The total street value of the narcotics seized is approximately $18,000, Cipolla added. In addition to the loaded firearm, a replica of an M4-style rifle was located in the vehicle.
The female was identified as 34-year-old Jessika Zepeda of Santa Maria. She was arrested for conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sale, under the influence of a controlled substance and knowingly bringing a controlled substance into the jail.
Pompa was arrested for conspiracy, being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm with a prior felony conviction, possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm, transportation for sale of narcotics, transporting a controlled substance, knowingly bringing a controlled substance into the jail and several other drug-related charges, Cipolla said.
Both Pompa and Zepeda were booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.