A Santa Maria man who was arrested in December 2020 on suspicion of possessing and distributing child pornography was remanded into custody Friday on suspicion of additional charges in another county, according to a District Attorney's Office spokeswoman.
Joel McClain, 31, was arrested during an appearance at Superior Court in Santa Maria and taken into custody based on the possibility of similar charges being filed in Orange County, according to Senior Deputy District Attorney Lara Clinton.
Clinton did not list the specific charges or when they allegedly occurred but said Judge Patricia Kelly ordered his arrest upon learning the details of an alleged incident in Orange County. She added the new accusations are similar to 13 charges that include 11 counts of distributing obscene matter depicting minors, one count of possession of child pornography and one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child in his Santa Barbara County case.
Additionally, McClain's new arrest included an enhancement of committing a felony while out on bail, according to Clinton.
McClain was initially arrested on a warrant Dec. 2, 2020, near the intersection of North Railroad Avenue and Rancho Verde following a monthslong investigation by the Santa Maria Police Department, according to Sgt. Andy Magallon.
Santa Maria Police detectives began investigating McClain following a complaint in June that he possessed child pornography, leading to several search warrants at his residence located in the 2000 block of Fiesta Way.
During the investigation, detectives identified a possible child who had been sexually abused and obtained a warrant for McClain's arrest, according to Magallon.
Following his initial arrest, McClain's bail was listed as $350,000, although he bonded out of jail Dec. 3, 2020. He pleaded not guilty to the charges on Dec. 4, 2020, court records show.
McClain is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing setting March 25 in Department 6 of Superior Court in Santa Maria and will remain in custody, according to Clinton.