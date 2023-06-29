Joepardy Bryan White.jpg

Santa Maria native Bryan White won the airing of Jeopardy! Wednesday night.

 Jeopardy!

Bryan White, a man originally from Santa Maria, won the Wednesday, June 28 edition of the game show Jeopardy!

White, 41, was introduced as a senior regulatory compliance analyst originally from Santa Maria.

According to the Santa Maria Times archives, White was the valedictorian at Valley Christian Academy in 2000. He was also a star Bible Quiz team member during his days at Valley Christian. 

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0