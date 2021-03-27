The Santa Maria Main Branch Library on South McClelland Street will open for limited indoor service next week following a yearlong closure due to COVID-19 restrictions and a delay in safety equipment.
According to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp, the Main Branch Library will cease sidewalk pickup services for library materials and open for grab-and-go service on April 1, with capacity limited to 25% and visits capped at 20 minutes.
Patrons will be able to browse all materials on the first floor and use library computers and printers by appointment. If patrons request materials located on the second floor, staff will bring them down, according to Librarian III Dawn Jackson.
"We're very excited to welcome our patrons back into the library. It'll look a little different, but we're glad to be taking this next step," Jackson said.
The announcement comes after months of missed reopening dates, with officials initially hoping for a date in September and, most recently, by the end of February.
Since the fall, city officials have awaited the installation of germ guards to separate library staff from patrons. The size of the main branch required the work of a contractor, which was delayed until recently due to a backlog of orders, according to Jackson.
"[Germ guards] were completed [at the] end of last week, and then we've been training staff this past week. We're all ready with our safety plan and ready to welcome people back in," she said.
The library will be open for grab-and-go from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, with masks and social distancing required.
The first hour of each day will be reserved for vulnerable residents including older adults, van de Kamp said.
The McClelland branch is the last of the city's five locations to open for indoor service. The Orcutt, Guadalupe and Cuyama branches opened for grab-and-go service in October, followed by the Los Alamos location in November.
The Bookmobile, the city's mobile library location, also offers books to various city locations throughout the week.
For more information about safety measures and services at the Main Branch Library, call library staff at 805-925-0994, ext. 2319