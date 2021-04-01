In March 2020, the Santa Maria Main Branch Library shuttered its doors to protect patrons from COVID-19. Now, residents are back among the bookshelves for the first time in over a year.

The Main Branch on South McClelland opened this week for grab-and-go service following months of sidewalk-only service, holding a soft opening at the beginning of the week and officially reopening indoors on Thursday.

While Thursday morning was mostly quiet, with masked visitors limited to 20-minute visits, Librarian III Dawn Jackson said she was thrilled to have people back after so long.

"Of course, we’re very excited to have patrons back in the building. I know we’ve had a lot of anticipation with the public wanting to come back in," Jackson said. "I think that we’ll see a gradual increase [in people]."

The main branch is the last of the city's five locations to reopen indoors. The Orcutt, Guadalupe and Cuyama branches opened for grab-and-go service in October, followed by the Los Alamos location in November.

Reopening stalled at the main branch due to delays in the installation of sneeze guards, required to separate library staff from patrons. Employees from Specialty Glass began installation last week after months of being booked up.

Santa Maria resident Mary Soares was happy to be back in the library to browse for books, something she did "all the time" before the pandemic. She was less than pleased by the 20-minute limit but said she would try to adapt.

"My son and I are big readers; we read a lot," Soares said. "I guess we have to get used to whatever the conditions are."

Within the library, arrows are taped on the carpet to direct the flow of traffic, and a greater number of displays notify visitors of the materials available in the various sections.

Farther back in the building, the children's section awaits young visitors with stacks of colorful books and its trademark fairytale tree.

Youth Librarian Supervisor Kayla Villalobos said the pandemic's impact on the library and community has been devastating, noting that several youth resources had to be cut short or modified.

To make it work, staff had to get creative, providing take-home packs with fun learning activities for different grade levels and trying to recruit more participants in online teen programs.

"I think it’s been really hard on our community," Villalobos said. "The kids love the books, but the services and resources we provide are what round out the library and make it a community space."

Due to the lower number of residents checking out materials over the past year, Villalobos noted a rare sight in the children's section — a fully stocked shelf of "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" books, whose popularity normally leads to a long wait for copies.

"We're excited to see them checked out," she said with a laugh.

The Main Branch Library is located at 421 S. McClelland St. and is open for grab-and-go service from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

For more information about library operations and safety measures, visit cityofsantamaria.org/library or call 805-925-0994, ext. 8563.