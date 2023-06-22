Tutors are being hired for the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center’s summer tutoring program.
The six-week position will pay $20 per hour. The tutors will work up to 30 hours per week between noon and 6 p.m. on weekdays and Saturdays. This project is coordinated by the People for Leisure and Youth, Inc. (PLAY, Inc.) in partnership with the City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department.
The ideal candidates are knowledgeable and motivational individuals with previous tutoring experience. The position’s responsibilities include providing assignment assistance, guidance, and instruction to students in grades 7 through 12 and maintaining accurate program records.