The Santa Maria-Lompoc chapter of the NAACP held its last Black History Month celebration of the year Saturday at Pioneer Park in Santa Maria. 

The event was originally scheduled for February, but was moved to Saturday due to the recent series of storms that swept through the Central Coast.

The event was highlighted by speaker Rev. Dr. David Moore from New Covenant Worship Center in Santa Barbara.

