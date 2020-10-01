Santa Maria, Lompoc both set heat records Thursday, but cooler weather ahead

Both Santa Maria and Lompoc set new records for high temperatures on Oct. 1, as Santa Ynez Valley sweltered under triple-digit heat and a new round of smoke from state wildfires made air quality moderately poor.
High temperatures are expected to continue Friday, but forecasters said the high-pressure area responsible for the heat is expected to move east by Saturday, bringing cooler temperatures to the Central Coast.
At the Santa Maria Public Airport, the temperature reached 102 degrees Thursday, breaking the old record of 100 degrees for Oct. 1 set in 2012, said John Lindsey, meteorologist at Diablo Canyon Power Plant for Pacific Gas and Electric Co.
That was considerably hotter than Tuesday, when the high was 76, and Wednesday, when it hit 81.
Lompoc Airport recorded a high of 100 degrees, breaking its Oct. 1 record of 95 degrees set way back in 1965.
Data on record highs are not kept for Santa Ynez Valley, but Lindsey said Thursday’s 100-degree temperature at the airport there was cooler than the day before when the high was 108 degrees.
“Except for some marine low clouds along the northwesterly facing beaches during the evening hours and variable amounts of smoke, clear skies and warm to hot temperatures are forecast throughout the Central Coast today through Friday,” Lindsey said Thursday.
“The high-pressure ridge responsible for the hot temperatures will move off to the east and strong to gale-force northwesterly winds will develop on Saturday afternoon through Sunday, which will produce cooler temperatures throughout the Central Coast,” he said.
The forecast from the National Weather Service office in Oxnard called for highs of 88 degrees Friday, 82 degrees Saturday and 78 degrees Sunday in Santa Maria; 81 degrees Friday and 75 degrees Saturday and Sunday in Lompoc.
Forecast highs for Santa Ynez Valley are 104 degrees Friday, 99 degrees Saturday and 90 degrees Sunday.
Smoke that invaded the North County midweek turned the nearly full moon yellow Wednesday night and brought milky skies Thursday but didn’t have much of a cooling effect.
“There’s not enough to do any shading but enough to drop air quality and affect the moon and stars,” Lindsey said. “The smoke should hang around through Friday, then the strong to gale-force winds should improve the air quality.
“But smoke is hard to predict because it depends on two things,” he added. “Part of [the level of] smoke depends on atmospheric conditions, but the other part depends on what the fires are doing — whether they’re being controlled or producing pyrocumulus clouds.”
Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District said air quality was moderate for particulate matter 2.5 microns in size in the Lompoc and Santa Ynez valleys but reached a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups in the Santa Maria and Cuyama valleys.
Sensitive groups include people with heart and lung diseases, the elderly, children and teenagers, according to the APCD.
Air quality was good for ozone levels throughout all those areas, and PM10 levels were good for Lompoc and Santa Ynez valleys but moderate in the Santa Maria and Cuyama valleys.
APCD had no forecast for PM2.5, but the same levels of ozone and PM10 were expected to continue through Saturday.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.