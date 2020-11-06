Santa Maria Lights, Sights & Holiday Nights decorating contest begins Nov. 16

Santa Maria residents can start getting into the holiday spirit with the nomination window opening Nov. 16 for this year's annual Lights, Sights & Holiday Nights decorating contest.
Nominations can be submitted until Dec. 8, and must include three photos of the decorated residence or display, as well as the address of the residence and a contact phone number, all sent to the Recreation and Parks Department at rpinfo@cityofsantamaria.org.
Awards for the following categories will be given: Best Decorated Rookie Residence for the best first-time entry; Country Christmas for the best depiction of a ranch or Western holiday; Home Spun Holiday, for the best depiction of traditional holidays at home; California Dreamin', for a spectacular lights display with music and motion; and Holiday Hall of Fame, for contestants who have won at least three times.
Santa Maria's Lights, Sights & Holiday Nights 2019 decoration contest Best Decorated Rookie Award went to Ryan and Beth Mikus' home at 1567 Varick Court. It features changing lights on the exterior and animated scenes projected on the windows.
John Hindle's home at 1030 Cortez Drive is a Hall of Fame house in Santa Maria's Lights, Sights & Holiday Nights 2019 decoration contest. The display wraps around the entirety of the corner lot that the home sits on.
