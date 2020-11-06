You are the owner of this article.
Santa Maria Lights, Sights & Holiday Nights decorating contest begins Nov. 16
Photos: 'Lights, Sights, and Holiday Nights' contest winners announced
Santa Maria's Lights, Sights & Holiday Nights 2019 decoration contest Best Decorated Rookie Award went to Ryan and Beth Mikus' home at 1567 Varick Court. It features changing lights on the exterior and animated scenes projected on the windows.

Santa Maria residents can start getting into the holiday spirit with the nomination window opening Nov. 16 for this year's annual Lights, Sights & Holiday Nights decorating contest. 

Nominations can be submitted until Dec. 8, and must include three photos of the decorated residence or display, as well as the address of the residence and a contact phone number, all sent to the Recreation and Parks Department at rpinfo@cityofsantamaria.org

Awards for the following categories will be given: Best Decorated Rookie Residence for the best first-time entry; Country Christmas for the best depiction of a ranch or Western holiday; Home Spun Holiday, for the best depiction of traditional holidays at home; California Dreamin', for a spectacular lights display with music and motion; and Holiday Hall of Fame, for contestants who have won at least three times. 

Final judging takes place from 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 10, with winners announced via social media Dec. 11., according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp. 

Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.

Photos: 'Lights, Sights, and Holiday Nights' contest winners announced

