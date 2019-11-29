{{featured_button_text}}

The Santa Maria Public Library is inviting community members to once again write down their wishes on notecards and affix them to wishing trees at the library. 

The trees will be located on the first floor of the Santa Maria Public Library, across from the circulation desk, starting on Saturday. They will remain through the month of December.

Besides writing their own wishes, visitors are welcome to read wishes left by other community members. 

The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is closed on Sundays. 

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Questions may be directed to the library’s information desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0