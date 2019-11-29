The Santa Maria Public Library is inviting community members to once again write down their wishes on notecards and affix them to
wishing trees at the library.
The trees will be located on the first floor of the Santa Maria Public Library, across from the circulation desk, starting on Saturday. They will remain through the month of December.
Besides writing their own wishes, visitors are welcome to read wishes left by other community members.
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is closed on Sundays.
Questions may be directed to the library’s information desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
One wish hung on the Santa Maria Public Library's wishing tree asked for health for the writer's father.
Carmen Alvarez and other Santa Maria Public Library employees have put out a wishing tree to allow members of the public to pen, then hang their holiday wishes.
One wish hung on the Santa Maria Public Library's wishing tree asks for tea, joy, love, and happiness.
One wish hung on the Santa Maria Public Library's wishing tree asks for the safe return of the writer's father from a job in Oxnard.
One wish hung on the Santa Maria Public Library's wishing tree asked for cookies.
One wish hung on the Santa Maria Public Library's wishing tree asked for cats and dogs.
One wish hung on the Santa Maria Public Library's wishing tree asked for a teddy.
One wish hung on the Santa Maria Public Library's wishing tree asks for a home other than the shelter.
Kimi wishes for a Christmas kittycat.
One wish hung on the Santa Maria Public Library's wishing tree asked for a happy family and great life.
One wish hung on the Santa Maria Public Library's wishing tree asked for a new dog.
Ivan, 7, has a dream there will be real fighting boxing robots.
One wish hung on the Santa Maria Public Library's wishing tree asked for a house, iPhone and a better new year.
One wish hung on the Santa Maria Public Library's wishing tree hoped for all the money "that we need."
