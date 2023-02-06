The Santa Maria Public Library has been awarded a $4,000 "If/Then Gender Equity Engagement Grant" to create and install a bilingual display highlighting female scientists.

The installation is featured in the “Teen Zone” at the library and will be displayed through January 2024.

Take-home family program packs featuring a series of six engineering activities will be offered bi-weekly at all library branch locations through March.

