The Santa Maria Public Library has been awarded a $4,000 "If/Then Gender Equity Engagement Grant" to create and install a bilingual display highlighting female scientists.
The installation is featured in the “Teen Zone” at the library and will be displayed through January 2024.
Take-home family program packs featuring a series of six engineering activities will be offered bi-weekly at all library branch locations through March.
The If/Then Initiative and the Association of Science and Technology Centers awarded this grant to the City of Santa Maria Public Library in recognition of its commitment to gender equity in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics).
Funding was made possible by Lyda Hill Philanthropies.
The group's motto for the initiative is, "If we support a woman in STEM, then she can change the world."
The If/Then Initiative is a nationwide effort to advance women innovators in STEM fields and inspire the next generation of girls, according to the ASTC.
The group has worked with partners across industries to create a "diverse coalition that is activating a culture shift by undertaking projects to increase the representation of women and gender minorities in STEM fields."
