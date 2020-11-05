You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Santa Maria Library to host paracord bracelet workshop on Veterans Day

Santa Maria Library to host paracord bracelet workshop on Veterans Day

In honor of Veterans Day, Santa Maria residents are invited to make paracord bracelets in a virtual workshop hosted by the Public Library at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 11.

Paracord, named for parachute cord, is used in the armed forces for its ability to hold up to 550 pounds of weight, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp. It can be used to secure camouflage nets to vehicles or trees, and act as a substitute for thread to repair gear, as fishing line or as an emergency suture. 

Those interested in participating must register for a paracord bracelet kit beforehand, with pickup available at the Santa Maria Library Main Branch from Monday to Friday during curbside pickup hours from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Kits are in limited supply, and each contain 6 feet of paracord, buckle release clips and instructions, van de Kamp said. 

To register for a kit, visit the library Events Calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/Library or call the Public Library at 805-925-0994. 

The Public Library Main Branch is located at 421 S. McClelland St. in Santa Maria. 

For more information, contact the Public Library Information Desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News