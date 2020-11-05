Santa Maria Library to host paracord bracelet workshop on Veterans Day

In honor of Veterans Day, Santa Maria residents are invited to make paracord bracelets in a virtual workshop hosted by the Public Library at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 11.

Paracord, named for parachute cord, is used in the armed forces for its ability to hold up to 550 pounds of weight, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp. It can be used to secure camouflage nets to vehicles or trees, and act as a substitute for thread to repair gear, as fishing line or as an emergency suture.

Those interested in participating must register for a paracord bracelet kit beforehand, with pickup available at the Santa Maria Library Main Branch from Monday to Friday during curbside pickup hours from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Kits are in limited supply, and each contain 6 feet of paracord, buckle release clips and instructions, van de Kamp said.

To register for a kit, visit the library Events Calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/Library or call the Public Library at 805-925-0994.

The Public Library Main Branch is located at 421 S. McClelland St. in Santa Maria.

For more information, contact the Public Library Information Desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.

