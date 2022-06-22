The Santa Maria Public Library is hosting a free friendship bracelet workshop for adults on Saturday.
Patrons will have the opportunity to make several different types of friendship bracelets from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the library's Shepard Hall, 421 S. McClelland St. A wide range of materials will be available, including embroidery and beads.
The workshop is free and all materials will be provided. However, space is limited and registration is required.
For those interested, visit the library's online events calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library or by calling 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.