Santa Maria Library to hold special 'Fairy Tale Story Time' for National Tell a Fairy Tale Day

The Santa Maria Public Library will hold a special "Fairy Tale Story Time" on Wednesday, Feb. 26, to coincide with National Tell a Fairy Tale Day.
The event will start at 4 p.m. at the library's Altrusa Theater, and while fairy tale-themed costumes and props are encouraged, they are not required.
After story readings, attendees will have the chance to build a special "fairy tale craft," a library spokeswoman said.
For more information about the event, contact the library's Youth Services desk at 805-925-0994.