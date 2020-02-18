Santa Maria Library to hold special 'Fairy Tale Story Time' for National Tell a Fairy Tale Day

Santa Maria Library to hold special 'Fairy Tale Story Time' for National Tell a Fairy Tale Day

{{featured_button_text}}

The Santa Maria Public Library will hold a special "Fairy Tale Story Time" on Wednesday, Feb. 26, to coincide with National Tell a Fairy Tale Day. 

The event will start at 4 p.m. at the library's Altrusa Theater, and while fairy tale-themed costumes and props are encouraged, they are not required.

After story readings, attendees will have the chance to build a special "fairy tale craft," a library spokeswoman said.

For more information about the event, contact the library's Youth Services desk at 805-925-0994. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News