Santa Maria Library to hold Banned Books Week event
Santa Maria Library to hold Banned Books Week event

In celebration of Banned Books Week, the Santa Maria Public Library will hold a virtual program on Sept. 30 featuring a discussion of James Baldwin's "Go Tell It On The Mountain." 

The discussion will take place at 3:30 p.m. over Zoom and will focus on Baldwin's book and the movie adaptation, which tells the story of John Grimes and his relationships with family and religion. In the past, the book has been banned in schools for depictions of sexual violence. 

Banned Books Week, typically celebrated in the last week of September, recognizes historical attempts to censor books in libraries and schools. This year, Banned Books Week begins Sunday and runs through Oct. 3.  

Popular examples of books that have been banned and challenged include "To Kill A Mockingbird" by Harper Lee, "The Handmaid's Tale" by Margaret Atwood, the "Harry Potter" series by J.K. Rowling and "Beloved" by Toni Morrison.

Those interested in attending the digital discussion over Zoom can provide their contact information to jgaytan@cityofsantamaria.org or by calling the library at 805-925-0994.

The Santa Maria Public Library and its branches in Orcutt, Guadalupe, Los Alamos and Cuyama are currently closed for entry but are offering curbside service for pickup of library materials. 

Santa Maria City Reporter

Originally from the Pacific Northwest, Laura Place covers city government, policy and elections in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara County. Follow her on Twitter @itslaurasplace

