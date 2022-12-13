Just in time for the start of Winter Break at Santa Maria public schools, the City of Santa Maria Public Library has a couple of special events that families should mark down on their calendars.
On Monday, December 19th from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. the Youth Services Altrusa Theater at the Library will host a Family Build and Play event featuring an afternoon of building, creating, and playing with special themed Lego sets.
Families are invited to build Lego sets and have them displayed in the Library. Board games such as Bananagrams or Loteria will also be available.
No registration is required for this free event. If you have any questions contact the Library’s Youth Services division, 805-925-0994 extension 8564.
Also, the Public Library’s SMPL to Go Bookmobile will hold a pop-up stop on Saturday, December 17th at Marilyn Stanley Park from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m., where patrons can check out materials, place holds, and apply for a library card.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Marilyn Stanley Park is located at 2600 La Costa Drive in Santa Maria. Questions about the pop-up events should be directed to Outreach Services at 805-925-0994 extension 8567.
Follow the Library on social media for updates on programming, resources, and services. Facebook: Santa Maria Public Library and Instagram: @santamaria_publiclibrary.
The Santa Maria Public Library is located at 421 South McClelland Street. Hours of operation and additional information about Library programs, resources and events are available online at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213