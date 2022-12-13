Just in time for the start of Winter Break at Santa Maria public schools, the City of Santa Maria Public Library has a couple of special events that families should mark down on their calendars.

On Monday, December 19th from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. the Youth Services Altrusa Theater at the Library will host a Family Build and Play event featuring an afternoon of building, creating, and playing with special themed Lego sets.

Families are invited to build Lego sets and have them displayed in the Library. Board games such as Bananagrams or Loteria will also be available.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0