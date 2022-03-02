The Santa Maria Public Library will welcome PCPA actors on Saturday for a special Valley Reads Book Club gathering.
The March 5 meeting will be held at 10 a.m. via Zoom when members will discuss "The Grapes of Wrath."
During the discussion, PCPA actors will take passages from the novel and bring the language and characters to life. Written by John Steinbeck, the book tells the story of the Joad family as they travel west from Oklahoma to California during the Dust Bowl era of the 1930s.
Library patrons interested in participating in the book club may register by visiting the library's online events calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library or by calling 805-925-0994.