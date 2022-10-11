The City of Santa Maria Public Library announce a free painted gardening pot workshop for adults.

The workshop will be held Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the library’s Shepard Hall. The library is located at 421 South McClelland Street.

Patrons are invited to design and create a one-of-a kind gardening pot. All materials will be provided at the workshop, including soil and seeds for planting. Space is limited and registration is required.

