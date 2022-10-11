The City of Santa Maria Public Library announce a free painted gardening pot workshop for adults.
The workshop will be held Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the library’s Shepard Hall. The library is located at 421 South McClelland Street.
Patrons are invited to design and create a one-of-a kind gardening pot. All materials will be provided at the workshop, including soil and seeds for planting. Space is limited and registration is required.
Patrons interested in this workshop may register by visiting the library’s online events calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library or by calling (805) 925-0994 extension 8562.
The Orcutt branch library will offer a limited number of free painted gardening pot take- home kits for adults. The kits will be available for pick-up on a first come, first served basis from October 10th to October 15th. The Orcutt branch is located at 175 South Broadway.
Questions may be directed to the Library’s Information Desk, (805) 925-0994 extension 8562.