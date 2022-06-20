The Next Chapter Book Club is the latest offering from the Santa Maria Public Library, with its first-ever meeting set for Thursday.
Children ages 8 through 12 are invited to the Altrusa Theater, 421 S. McClelland St., at 3:30 p.m. for the club's first meeting, which will feature "Willodeen" by Katherine Applegate.
Each month, participants will receive a free copy of the book. They will read the first chapter of the new book together and discuss the previous month's book during the monthly meetings. Copies of the books are provided on a first-come, first-served basis and no registration is required.
For questions, contact the library's Youth Services division at 805-925-0994, ext. 8564.