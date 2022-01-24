The Santa Maria Public Library Foundation will be holding its annual "Love Your Library" fundraiser from Jan. 24 to Feb. 11.
The online auction includes a wine and spa package and outdoor dining adventures, among other prizes. Proceeds will go to projects at the city's main library and all other branches. Bids can be made at 32auctions.com.
The Library Foundation is a nonprofit organization that aims to help all libraries in the Santa Maria system, including Cuyama, Guadalupe and Los Alamos. Its past projects include the Bookmobile, STEAM learning kits for children and the annual cowboy poetry event.
Questions may be directed to Librarian III Dawn Jackson at 805-925-0994, ext. 2322.
More about the Library Foundation can be found at www.cityofsantamaria.org/foundation.