The Santa Maria Public Library Foundation is hosting its annual "Love Your Library" fundraiser through Sunday.
Residents can show support for the library by bidding online for auction items and attending the in-person event on Sunday from 4-6 p.m. in Shepard Hall at the library, located at 421 S. McClelland St.
The in-person event will feature a dinner catered by Zoe’s Hawaiian BBQ, exclusive in-person auction items and a presentation of local history of Captain William Goodwin Dana and the Dana Adobe, presented by Joe Dana.
Seats for the in-person event are $50 each.
To purchase event tickets, pay in person at any Santa Maria Public Library location, or online at Paypal.me/SMPLFoundation.
Proceeds support initiatives at the main library and all branch library locations in the Santa Maria Public Library system.
The Library Foundation is a non-profit 501c3 organization which benefits all libraries in the Santa Maria Public Library system including Cuyama, Guadalupe, Los Alamos, Orcutt, the Bookmobile, and the main library in Santa Maria. The Library Foundation works closely with library staff and local community grantors and has helped fund many Library initiatives including support for the SMPL to Go Bookmobile, Homework Help, local history photo displays, the Seed Library project, STEAM learning kits for children, the Library’s annual Cowboy Poetry event and more.
Questions may be directed to Library Director Dawn Jackson at (805) 925-0994 extension 2319.