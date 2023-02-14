The Santa Maria Public Library Foundation is hosting its annual "Love Your Library" fundraiser through Sunday.

Residents can show support for the library by bidding online for auction items and attending the in-person event on Sunday from 4-6 p.m. in Shepard Hall at the library, located at 421 S. McClelland St.

The in-person event will feature a dinner catered by Zoe’s Hawaiian BBQ, exclusive in-person auction items and a presentation of local history of Captain William Goodwin Dana and the Dana Adobe, presented by Joe Dana.

