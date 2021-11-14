The graphite works of Orcutt artist Minnie Anderson are on display inside the Main Branch Library's Shepard Hall and will be available for viewing through January.
The exhibit features Anderson's selected works conveying people, animals and relationships, all drawn with a No. 2 pencil on paper, her go-to medium, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
Her pieces, many of which also feature acrylics, have been featured in galleries and exhibitions throughout the Central Coast.
Over the years, Anderson has also opened her home and backyard to the Los Padres Artist Guild for studio tours, and contributed her art pieces to community auctions for the Pacific Christian School, Rotary Club, the Oasis Senior Center and CASA.
“The art world has opened many doors for me,” said Anderson, who has been drawing since she was young. “I love getting to know the people I draw for. … It’s wonderful to turn a fond memory into a piece of artwork to be enjoyed for generations.”
In Santa Maria, Anderson has designed a Grapes and Grains poster for the city, created portraits for the city Easter egg hunt, participated in the Santa Maria-Bonita School District's culture fair and contributed to the Painted Chair auction for the Friends of the Santa Maria Public Library, van de Kamp said.
The Santa Maria Main Branch Library is located at 421 S. McClelland Drive and is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday.