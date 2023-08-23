Santa Maria Valley bibliophiles, after school study groups, and anyone else who is planning a trip to the library next week will have to make do without their local library Tuesday.

The Santa Maria Public Library announced that the main branch, all satellite branches, and the Bookmobile will be closed on Aug. 29 for staff training.

The training will provide library staff with exposure to current strategies and practices that will enable employees to better serve patrons. Normal hours will resume on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0