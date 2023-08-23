Santa Maria Valley bibliophiles, after school study groups, and anyone else who is planning a trip to the library next week will have to make do without their local library Tuesday.
The Santa Maria Public Library announced that the main branch, all satellite branches, and the Bookmobile will be closed on Aug. 29 for staff training.
The training will provide library staff with exposure to current strategies and practices that will enable employees to better serve patrons. Normal hours will resume on Wednesday, Aug. 30.
Monday is a full day at the main library; preschool storytime starts at 10 a.m., and afternoon "homework help" sessions will start at 3 p.m. An adult "casual crafternoon" program is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. On Wednesday, bouncing baby storytime starts at 10 a.m. and the afternoon "homework help" session starts at 3 p.m. and runs to 6 p.m.
As a reminder to interested patrons, the main branch library is open on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., after reopening to 7 day-a-week service in July.
The Library’s website, www.cityofsantamaria.org/Library will be available for access to online resources, item renewals and patron account information. Exterior book return drop boxes will be available and open at all locations.
Any additional questions should be directed to the Library’s administration office at 805-925-0994, ext. 2321.
The Santa Maria Public Library is located at 421 South McClelland St., and the library system also operates branch locations in Cuyama, Guadalupe, Los Alamos and Orcutt.
Follow the Library on social media for updates on programming, resources, and services. The Library’s Information Desk can answer questions about library hours and additional services at 805-925-0994 ext. 8562.