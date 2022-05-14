The Santa Maria Public Library Bookmobile is delivering Storytime to You at different stops each week, bringing stories, songs and rhymes to the city.
Story times next week will be on May 18: The first will be at 2 p.m. at Grogan Park, 1155 W. Rancho Verde, and the second will be at 4 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club, 901 N. Railroad Ave.
Bring a blanket to sit and enjoy literacy-building and fun for the whole family.
For more information, check the library calendar of events at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library or call 805-925-0994, ext. 8567.