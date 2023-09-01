Workers ranging from teachers to homecare workers, childcare workers to construction workers and electricians, gathered Friday to kick off the Labor Day weekend during a picnic hosted by the Central Coast Labor Council.
The picnic at Pioneer Park offered free dinner for union members, their families and friends, and attendees were able to learn about local unions and walk through a resource fair while enjoying raffles, games and entertainment.
“It’s a Labor Day picnic, as you know Labor Day is Monday, so we want to get people's Labor Day weekend started right and we do that by hosting this annual marquee event and we’ve been doing it for 10 years,” said Leonardo Decasaus, mobilization coordinator for the Central Coast Labor Council.
According to Yesenia Decasaus, the assistant director of internal operations for United Domestic Workers (UDW), UDW was one of the first unions that got together and planned the inaugural event in an effort to bring more knowledge about unions to Santa Maria residents.
“We wanted Santa Marians to know about all the different types of workers that live in Santa Maria,” said Yesenia. “There might be somebody that works at Marian or somebody that works for the county and they might not know that their childcare worker is represented by somebody like UDW, like my union.”
Yesenia said it is important to make those connections and for residents to realize that unions are embedded in the community and that they play an important role.
“On days like Labor Day, our interest is to highlight the importance of the work that we do and that’s what makes the community,” said Decasaus. “We are all over, we might all be in one household represented by different unions and we definitely want to highlight the work that everybody does.”
Leonardo said he wants the community to know the event will keep going on every year.
“We’d like to get the word out so more people know this is a staple of the community and they can come here, have good free Santa Maria-style food, drinks, and enjoy some good company with the labor unions and the community as well,” said Leonardo.
To learn more and stay up to date with Central Coast Labor Council visit centralcoastlabor.org or follow them on Instagram @centralcoastlabor.
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.