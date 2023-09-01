Workers ranging from teachers to homecare workers, childcare workers to construction workers and electricians, gathered Friday to kick off the Labor Day weekend during a picnic hosted by the Central Coast Labor Council.

The picnic at Pioneer Park offered free dinner for union members, their families and friends, and attendees were able to learn about local unions and walk through a resource fair while enjoying raffles, games and entertainment.

“It’s a Labor Day picnic, as you know Labor Day is Monday, so we want to get people's Labor Day weekend started right and we do that by hosting this annual marquee event and we’ve been doing it for 10 years,” said Leonardo Decasaus, mobilization coordinator for the Central Coast Labor Council.

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times.

