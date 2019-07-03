Construction on a building in Santa Maria’s Crossroads shopping center that will be home to a new Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is scheduled to wrap up by the end of September.
David Ramsay, the superintendent overseeing construction on two new buildings in the shopping center, said workers had completed setting up scaffolding around the building’s perimeter and would begin work on the plaster walls by Monday.
“It’s been a little slower because of the holiday,” Ramsay said Tuesday.
Construction on the two buildings began in March. The buildings are both located on the west end of the shopping center, facing Bradley Road.
Fans of iconic North Carolina doughnut company Krispy Kreme will no longer have to drive to Oxnard or Bakersfield for a fix.
Ally Ellison of Westar Associates, which owns and manages the Crossroads center, said the construction work resulted in 135 temporary jobs over the course of the seven-month construction period.
The first building, which covers 5,500 square feet, will hold a Krispy Kreme location with a drive-thru and up to two other tenants. It’s located between Menchie's Frozen Yogurt and Chuck E. Cheese.
Krispy Kreme will occupy around 2,750 square feet, and the remaining space will be filled by commercial or medical tenants.
U-Haul plans to repurpose the old Santa Maria Kmart, which it bought earlier this year, into a retail store with self-storage units.
The doughnut and coffee chain is slated to move in during the fall. Currently, the nearest Krispy Kreme locations to Santa Maria are both around 70 miles away, in Oxnard and Bakersfield.
The second building, which will cover 16,000 square feet, does not have any confirmed tenants yet. It is located between Jersey Mike's Subs and Chuck E. Cheese.
The building will have up to four possible tenants, Ramsay said. It will wrap up construction by the end of October, one month behind the smaller building.
On Tuesday, workers were installing electrical wiring and beginning to secure the scaffolding around the building for plaster work, Ramsey said.
The Crossroads shopping center, which spans 48 acres, opened in 1998 and is home to stores from regional and national retailers like Home Depot, Walmart, Best Buy, Tillys and Five Below.