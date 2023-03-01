A local Kiwanis Club is selling corned beef and cabbage dinners for St. Patrick's Day.
The Kiwanis Santa Maria Valley Foundation is hosting its annual Corned Beef & Cabbage Dinner. Interested parties can pre-pay for dinners at my805Tix.com, or by sending a check to 119 E. Camino Colegio, Santa Maria, 93454.
Orders will be available via drive-through pick-up on Sunday, March 12, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. located at the Mussell Senior Center. Patrons will be given generous portions and all meals are packaged to go. For contactless pick up, patrons are asked to stay in their cars and meals will be brought to them.