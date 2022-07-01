A ruling by a Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge has allowed plaintiffs to proceed with a lawsuit accusing an Orcutt restaurant of negligence.
The accusation stems from a November 2019 phone call based on mistaken identity, that prompted sheriff's deputies to enter Orcutt Burger with guns drawn.
In a lawsuit filed in Superior Court on Oct. 14. 2021, Christopher Clayton and three additional plaintiffs sued Orcutt Burger — although the defendants' attorneys filed a motion for a demurrer, which essentially asked that the lawsuit be dismissed because the alleged facts aren't sufficient for legal action.
Superior Court Judge James Rigali, however, issued a tentative ruling that the defendants should have filed to dismiss all claims at their initial Jan. 14 hearing, instead of filing to dismiss the remaining counts on April 18. The tentative ruling prompted defendants' attorneys to abandon their motion, according to Michael Gazell, Clayton's attorney.
As a result, Gazell said that Rigali's ruling forced the defendants to respond to the lawsuit, allowing them to proceed to the discovery phase.
In addition to Clayton, plaintiffs include Michael Clayton, Lourdez Clayton and Matthew Clayton, who are suing Orcutt Burger, its owner Spiro Zafiris and Jacqueline Lucas, identified as a worker at the restaurant.
The plaintiffs allege several counts including negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligent hiring. They are seeking to claim damages for pain and suffering, medical expenses, cost of the lawsuit, attorneys' fees and other damages.
Attorneys for the defendants did not respond to an email seeking comment.
The lawsuit alleges that on Nov. 8, 2019, Christopher Clayton was at Orcutt Burger with the rest of his family when he was falsely accused of brandishing a loaded gun while at the restaurant.
While in the restaurant, employee Lucas received a phone call from Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies, who informed Lucas they were about to enter the store in response to a person with a firearm on the premises, according to Gazell.
Gazell said Lucas mistakenly identified Clayton as the gunman and began moving people away from him, even though he wasn't armed.
When deputies entered the restaurant, they drew their guns on Clayton and detained him as his family watched, Gazell added.
After an initial investigation, Gazell said he learned the Sheriff's Office received a phone call regarding a wanted felon who was spotted at Orcutt Burger. Gazell added that it's not clear who placed the phone call.
In addition, Gazell said that his client and Lucas do not appear to know each other. Lucas should have taken "reasonable" steps to ensure a crime wasn't committed before police arrived on scene and by failing to do so, she created a dangerous situation, according to Gazell.
"Ms. Lucas may have overreacted," Gazell said. "My client had nothing on him but his cell phone. It really is something that shouldn't happen in our community."
The lawsuit is scheduled for a case management conference at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 5 in Dept. 2 of Superior Court in Santa Maria.