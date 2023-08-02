A resignation has resulted in a vacancy on the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Board of Education.
Trustee Amy Lopez submitted her resignation effective July 31. She was not present for Tuesday night's regular meeting where the board took action to start the provisional appointment process by a roll call vote.
Superintendent Antonio Garcia extended a thank you to Lopez and hopes the board will be able to invite her to a future meeting where they can thank her and acknowledge her service.
“You will also notice that Ms. Lopez is not with us this evening and there is a particular reason,” said Garcia. “She and her husband very recently moved to San Luis Obispo County from Santa Maria and she resigned from the board as of July 31 when her residency in Santa Maria ended.”
According to Kenny Klein, the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District public information officer, the board has 60 days to fill the vacancy. Information about the application and interview process will be posted on smjuhsd.org.
“The open seat is from Trustee Area 3, but applicants can live anywhere in the city as Lopez was reelected before the district adopted its current Trustee Area Redistricting Plan. The term expires in December 2024,” according to Klein.
Lopez was provisionally appointed to the board in January of 2016 to fill a seat vacated by Victor Tognazzini. She was then elected for two subsequent terms.
"I would like to thank the Santa Barbara County Education Office and the SMJUHSD for the opportunity to serve the district and my home community," said Lopez. "Serving as a school board member has truly been an honor. My departure is bittersweet as I have called Santa Maria my home for my entire life. I will continue to serve the community of Santa Maria and all of Santa Barbara County through my role with the Department of Behavioral Wellness. My passion is public service, and my commitment to serve this community will continue."
Lopez was appointed to the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Board of Education in 2016 and later elected to the position in November of that year. She is a native of Santa Maria, having attended public schools in the Orcutt Unified School District. She graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1993.
As a first-generation college student, Lopez attended and graduated from Fresno State in 1997 with a Bachelor’s degree in Health Science. She went on to graduate from the University of La Verne in 2004 with a Master’s degree in Business Administration.
Lopez began her career in public service in 1999 with the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, where she worked with pregnant and parenting teens in the TeenAge Parenting Program (TAPP). She has worked in different capacities in Public Health, Social Services and Behavioral Wellness. She was also a supporter of the Boys and Girls Clubs and served on the Board of Directors of the Santa Maria Boys and Girls Club from 2009-2015 and she remains an active volunteer.
Tuesday's board meeting discussed various topics that Lopez is known to be associated with such as Wellness Centers, mental health resources and included multiple students from Future Leaders of America and local youth groups who shared their voices in support of wellness centers and better mental health services and emphasized the importance in these centers.
Diana Perez, the president of the school board, believes Lopez would’ve appreciated this meeting, considering how much wellness centers and mental health were spotlighted.
“She was very supportive of all of our students. As I said, she was a champion for mental health and she impacted many of the projects that we are now implementing,” Perez said. “She was just someone who was very committed to our community. She's a Santa Marian and wanted the best for our schools. So we are very sad to have lost her, but we’re very happy that she has contributed much to our school district.”
“I really would like the community to know that her spot is open and we would like to find someone who is just as dedicated as she has been to come and join us and help us move the school district forward,” said Perez.
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.