A resignation has resulted in a vacancy on the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Board of Education.

Trustee Amy Lopez submitted her resignation effective July 31. She was not present for Tuesday night's regular meeting where the board took action to start the provisional appointment process by a roll call vote.

Superintendent Antonio Garcia extended a thank you to Lopez and hopes the board will be able to invite her to a future meeting where they can thank her and acknowledge her service.

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

