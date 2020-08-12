Santa Maria Joint-Union, Guadalupe school districts to provide meals at campuses, bus pickup sites

When the new school year begins, the Santa Maria Joint-Union High School District and Guadalupe Union School District will distribute meals in two different ways: at school sites and delivered by school bus to community pickup locations.

Unlike during the summer, meals will only be offered to enrolled district students, and either the student or a designated pickup person must bring the student's ID card or ID number to receive a meal.

For Santa Maria Joint-Union students, meal drive-through and walk-up pickup will be available beginning Aug. 17, from 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, in the bus pickup lots of Ernest Righetti and Pioneer Valley high schools and the staff parking lot of Santa Maria High School.

For Guadalupe students, who began distance learning today, meals can be picked up from 7 to 8:30 a.m. Monday through Friday at both Mary Buren Elementary School and Kermit McKenzie Intermediate School.

For both districts, meals can also be picked up at community distribution sites from noon to 12:40 p.m. Monday and 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at the following intersections and locations: