Santa Maria Joint-Union district employee tests positive for COVID-19, officials confirm

An employee with the Santa Maria Joint-Union High School District has been isolated after testing positive for COVID-19, district officials confirmed in an email to staff on Friday.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department was immediately notified of the case and has begun the contact tracing process, according to Kevin Platt, assistant superintendent of human resources for the district.

The immediate family of the individual, who was not named, as well as all "close contacts" have been instructed to quarantine, Platt said. He did not clarify whether any of these contacts were other district employees.

"Please know that the safety and health of our staff and students are of paramount importance to us and we will continue to work to provide the safest workplace possible," Platt said in the email to staff. "We will update you with any additional pertinent information when we receive it."

District spokesman Kenny Klein has not identified the department in which the individual worked.

The Santa Maria Joint-Union High School District resumed remote instruction Aug. 17, with students only coming to campus to meet their teachers briefly over the past two weeks.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.