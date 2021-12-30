The Santa Maria Japanese Community Center Inc. has a vision for a monument to accompany their future development at Enos Ranch West, and is seeking an artist to bring it into reality.
Leaders of the local nonprofit sent out a request for qualifications earlier this month for the monument, which is planned to be housed inside a future cultural community center in the Enos Ranch West project along Bradley Road.
The Santa Maria Japanese Community Center Inc. donated $300,000 toward the creation of the $2 million community center earlier this year, with the remainder of funds expected to come from a park development fee.
According to SMJCC President Wes Koyama, the nonprofit envisions a monument that will commemorate the first-generation Japanese immigrants to the Santa Maria Valley in the early 1900s, called the Issei, as well as the various traditions and art forms from their homeland and their contributions to local agriculture.
"We want this project to be of the utmost quality, creativeness and grandeur. After all, it is our first generation we are honoring, and we want to honor them well," Koyama said.
Interested artists should submit their qualification proposals by Jan. 31 to weskoyama@gmail.com and fruit01@msn.com. Proposals should include their contact information, a statement of interest explaining why they should be selected, a resume, three references and at least three examples of previous installations including client information and the location, size, description, materials, budget and images of each installation.
Following receipt of applications, five artists will be chosen to submit specific project proposals, with tentative plans to select a finalist in April, Koyama said.
The artist may choose the materials for the project and will have a budget of up to $50,000 to cover costs including artist fees, fabrication, lighting, supplies, labor, insurance, delivery, installation and setup.
The monument is planned to be housed in a space approximately 7 feet wide by 11 feet high with a depth of 7 to 8 feet.