Santa Maria invites kids to take the Jr. NBA Skills Challenge

The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is inviting boys and girls age 13 and younger to participate in the Jr. NBA Skills Challenge on Feb. 9.

The challenge is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Minami Community Center, 600 W. Enos Drive.

Participants will demonstrate their shooting, dribbling and rebounding skills. There will be free on-site registration the day of the event.

Boys and girls compete separately in two age groups: 11U and 13U. Winners of each age group will advance to the Regional Competition for a chance to advance to the National Finals in New York City.

For more information, call the Recreation and Parks Department at 925-0951, ext. 2260.

