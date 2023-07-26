Public artwork is expanding throughout Santa Maria with pieces that reflect the cultural, social and historical identity of the city. As a result, the city needs local artists now, more than ever.
According to Dennis Smitherman, city recreation services manager, local artists need to “apply, apply, apply," to help beautify the city with art projects such as more utility art boxes, murals and even some sculpture projects.
“We have a lot of upcoming projects and we really want local community artists, we do pay a very competitive wage as far as work goes,” said Smitherman. “We want to make sure that artists can pay their bills as well. Here at rec and parks we believe it’s an integral part of what we do for the community, and we would just love more art.”
The City’s Public Art Master Plan, which the City Council adopted in December 2019, was created with no funding sources, said Smitherman. Many of the city projects to-date have been funded through private donations or grants.
A few examples of art pieces that were grant-funded are at the Veterans Memorial Park, the Battles Road project and Machado Plaza. The council is helping spread the word about the city's interest in public art, and just appropriated $250,000 in funds to support projects for the next fiscal year, according to Smitherman.
Smitherman said the artwork in the city is “hard to miss”, so people are noticing it more and seeing the positive benefit it's having for the community. With many of the pieces telling a slice of Santa Maria’s unique history, they also contribute to making Santa Maria a more walkable city, with the goal of bringing people together by starting conversations and engaging residents in their surroundings.
“It’s really important to help the vitality and to learn the culture of the community,” said Smitherman. “When you see that new mural as a visitor you know what Santa Maria is all about by just looking at it. That’s what we want art to do as well.”
The mural Smitherman references is the most recent piece added to the city portfolio, and is located on a wall of the former library at the City Civic Center facing Broadway (Highway 135). It's a colorful, large-scale painted mural depicting the past, present, and future of Santa Maria, and was created by artists Kym Cochran and Jonathan Smith of The Environment Makers group, with the help of local teens.
“We want people to be out and about in our beautiful Central Coast weather, so what we’re really trying to do is make certain areas are more walkable,” said Smitherman. “The project on Battles Road, for example, is creating a pathway that’s also an art walk that will have sculptures, unique seating opportunities and great things to look at as you're taking a stroll down Battles."
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Smitherman said the project will help alleviate some of the litter that accumulates on Battles Road, but more importantly will look great.
A special project that aims to make the downtown area more walkable is the installation of painted crosswalks at the intersection of E. Cook and S. McClelland streets near the mall.
The crosswalks — the first painted crosswalks in the city — will be styled after the tile on top of the tower at City Hall.
“It’s really just identifying certain areas of town, and that tile was chosen as a historic piece to maybe represent our downtown area, so you might see that pattern more and more as you are walking throughout that part of downtown,” said Smitherman.
Smitherman said he believes the projects and overall success of the program really show the merit of art in the city and how it’s “really doing a great job of meeting the expectations of the plan.
"They just add so much color and vibrancy to the community,” he said.
“We have lots of projects and we need lots of artists. Right now we have a call for artists for the utility art box project,” said Smitherman. “We have 15 boxes we are going to try to paint, we also have some sculptures that will need to be created soon as well as additional murals.”
To view an interactive art map of artwork throughout the city, visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/art. The site allows viewers to see the art, know the artist, know where the piece is located and read an explanation.
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.