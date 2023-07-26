Public artwork is expanding throughout Santa Maria with pieces that reflect the cultural, social and historical identity of the city. As a result, the city needs local artists now, more than ever.

According to Dennis Smitherman, city recreation services manager, local artists need to “apply, apply, apply," to help beautify the city with art projects such as more utility art boxes, murals and even some sculpture projects.

“We have a lot of upcoming projects and we really want local community artists, we do pay a very competitive wage as far as work goes,” said Smitherman. “We want to make sure that artists can pay their bills as well. Here at rec and parks we believe it’s an integral part of what we do for the community, and we would just love more art.”

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

